Lindsey Graham: Americans need ‘to accept the pain’ from Trump’s trade war (VIDEO)

TRADE WAR IMPACT: @LindseyGrahamSC tells @margbrennan “We’re now at that part in the trade war where you feel price increases at Walmart.” pic.twitter.com/Tsu70NWlEV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 25, 2019

“Consumer prices on commodities are gonna go up,” Graham admitted to CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “We’re now to that part of the trade war where you feel price increases at Walmart.”

Mentioning that Trump had suggested he would delay additional tariffs until Dec. 15 for the holiday shopping season, Graham said that he would tell Trump “Mr. President, listen. You’ve got more bullets than they do. They sell us a lot more stuff than we sell them. And the goal is to get them to change their behavior.

“The Chinese government, the Chinese army, and the Chinese business community are one and the same. They’re very mercantile. You don’t have these suffused among democracies. But the Chinese communist party runs everything in China, until they feel the pain they’re not going to stop.” – read more