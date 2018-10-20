New York Times board member telling Hillary Clinton to stay quiet proves she is ‘politically radioactive,’ experts say

A member of the New York Times editorial board has a message for “broadly unpopular” Hillary Clinton as the crucial midterms loom: stay off the campaign trail or risk firing up the GOP base.

Times board member Michelle Cottle penned a piece headlined, “Hillary Clinton’s Master Class in Distraction,” that essentially tells the failed 2016 presidential candidate to back off and allow Democrats to focus on the midterms.

Cottle wrote that someone needs ‘to perform an intervention” before Clinton “further complicates life for her fellow Democrats,” because she has “been on a tear” in recent weeks and doing more harm than good. Esteemed DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that “it was probably hard for the Times to run this column, given its broad support for Hillary over the years.”

Conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News that the Times is “the official mouthpiece of the resistance,” so the fact Cottle is telling Clinton to stay away speaks volumes about how “politically radioactive” she is.

“The bad news for the Times and for Democrats everywhere is that Hillary doesn’t care. She never has. She will always do what she thinks is in her best interest – even at the expense of her party and her political allies,” Barron said. “That’s just how the Clintons operate.” – READ MORE