Rep. Scalise: Soros-Funded Radicals Have Overtaken The Democratic Party

Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House Majority Whip who was nearly gunned down by a radical anti-Trump socialist in 2017, has warned that the Democratic Party is now under control of a radical base fueled and funded by the likes of George Soros.

In an op-ed for Fox News, the GOP congressman highlights several “shocking reports” in recent days where Republican candidates have either been harassed or met with cruel violence.

“We are less than 20 days out from Election Day and the shocking reports of attacks against Republican candidates and volunteers keep getting worse,” Scalise laments. “In Minnesota, two Republican candidates for state office were punched.”

“As we continue to hear new reports of violence being committed against Republicans, simply because of their political views, it is clear that the most radical elements of the Democratic Party are taking over,” Scalise warns.- READ MORE