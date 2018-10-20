BETO O’ROURKE’S DRUNK DRIVING ACCIDENT FLIES UNDER RADAR AT CNN TOWN HALL

CNN hosted an hour-long town hall with Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke on Thursday but avoided asking any questions about O’Rourke’s DUI.

O’Rourke’s Republican opponent, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, opted not to attend the town hall, which consisted of a combination of questions from host Dana Bash and audience members.

While O’Rourke fielded questions about why he goes by the nickname “Beto,” whether or not he is planning to run for president, and if he supports open borders, O’Rourke was not asked by Bash or the audience about perhaps his biggest scandal.

In 1998 at the age of 26, O’Rourke got into a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

O’Rourke had a blood alcohol level of .136, and police records say he was traveling at a “high rate of speed” before hitting a truck and careening into the median. A witness told police that O’Rourke tried to flee the scene before police arrived.- READ MORE