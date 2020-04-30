New York Times: Biden Campaign Is Pushing Fake News, We Did Not Clear Him Of Alleged Sexual Assault

The New York Times called out the Biden campaign for pushing talking points that “inaccurately” claimed the newspaper had cleared former Vice President Joe Biden of alleged sexual assault and debunked the allegation made by a former Senate staffer.

The newspaper issued a statement on Wednesday saying that an investigation into the allegation did not resolve the issue one way or the other, as reported by The Washington Examiner. The Times was forced to clarify its reporting after the Biden campaign began pushing talking points that claimed the newspaper had found that the alleged assault “did not happen.”

“BuzzFeed reported on the existence of talking points being circulated by the Biden campaign that inaccurately suggest a New York Times investigation found that Tara Reade’s allegation ‘did not happen,’” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, vice president of communications for The New York Times. “Our investigation made no conclusion either way. As BuzzFeed correctly reported, our story found three former Senate aides whom Reade said she complained to contemporaneously, all of whom either did not remember the incident or said that it did not happen.”

“The story also included former interns who remembered Reade suddenly changing roles and no longer overseeing them, which took place during the same time period that Reade said she was abruptly reassigned,” Rhoades Ha continued. “The Times also spoke to a friend who said Reade told her the details of the allegation at the time; another friend and Reade’s brother say she told them of a traumatic sexual incident involving Biden.” – READ MORE

