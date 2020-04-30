DC police: Sexual assault investigation into Biden now ‘an inactive case’

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into a sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “now an inactive case,’ a department spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

The MPD provided no explanation for the change in status of the criminal complaint filed by accuser Tara Reade, which the department described as “an active, ongoing investigation” as of one week ago.

(…)

On April 22, MPD public affairs officer Kristen Metzger told Fox News of Reade’s complaint against Biden, “This is an active, ongoing investigation that is part of our regular review process.”

But on Wednesday, MPD spokeswoman Brianna Jordon told the outlet, “This is an inactive case and there are no additional details to provide.” – READ MORE

