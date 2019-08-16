New York Times Admits ‘We Built Our Newsroom’ Around Russia Collusion Hoax

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet accidentally admitted to the whole wide world that for two years his far-left newspaper was “built” around spreading a hoax.

When I say “accidentally,” what I mean is that he likely didn’t know he was being secretly recorded and that his remarks would be made public.

Here’s Baquet admitting that for two whole years — two years, y’all — his lousy newspaper was “built” around the Russia Collusion Hoax:

It got trickier after … went from being a story about whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia and obstruction of justice to being a more head-on story about the president’s character. We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well.

“Did it truly well”???

For two years he misled his readers into believing Trump colluded with Russia, even though there was not a shred of evidence proving Trump colluded with Russia.

For two years, the Times published a load of lies — lie after lie after lie after lie — rumors, innuendo, Maggie Haberman’s neurotic paranoia, and unsourced nonsense to build a collusion unicorn out of fairy dust. – READ MORE