Democratic Lawmaker Makes Anti-Semitic Claim About U.S. Ambassador

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) espoused an age-old anti-Semitic canard on Thursday after he accused the U.S. Ambassador to Israel on Thursday of having dual loyalty to America and the Jewish state.

“Dear [U.S. Ambassador]: You are an American. Your allegiance should be to America, not to a foreign power,” Lieu tweeted. “You should be defending the right of Americans to travel to other countries. If you don’t understand that, then you need to resign.”

Lieu’s remarks were in response to a statement Ambassador David Friedman issued in support of Israel’s decision to block two anti-Israel Congresswomen from visiting the country.

The Israeli government revealed a day earlier that it would deny entry to progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) over their advocacy of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to punish Israel by politically and economically starving the country. – READ MORE