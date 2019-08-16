‘Stronger Each Day’: Rand Paul Shares Recovery From Surgery Due to 2017 Attack, Slams Political Hatred

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is letting everyone know that he is getting “stronger each day,” as he’s making his first interview post-surgery on his lungs, which is the result of an attack that occurred in November of 2017.

Paul was attacked nearly two years ago by a then-neighbor at his Kentucky home, which resulted in six broken ribs and three displaced rib fractures. The attack by the neighbor, Rene Boucher, was apparently over his anger of Paul’s lawnmower. Boucher had pleaded guilty and served a 30-day sentence in prison in June for the attack.

Less than two weeks since his lung surgery, the Kentucky Senator is told Fox News early Thursday that he had to undergo surgery because “I had worsening pulmonary symptoms and the x-rays and the cat scan was showing the damaged area of the lungs was actually showing up in a larger fashion and growing.”

“It is just a matter of overcoming and getting beyond this, and we’ve been trying to do it for almost two years now. One of the disturbing things, though, is to see there is still so much hatred out there. When announced that I was having surgery and thousands of people on Twitter swarming to wish me that I’d either died or someone would assault me again. I am perplexed that this is somehow supposed to be a right-wing phenomenon but I see thousands of people on Twitter, this left-wing mob wishing that I were dead.”

Paul later went on to blast the “narrative the left is bringing to us,” which is that “everything is Donald Trump’s fault.” – READ MORE