New York Mayor Bill De Blasio Could Announce Presidential Run As Early As Next Week

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio could announce his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president as early as next week, reports the New York Daily News.

The outlet, which cites four sources “with knowledge of [de Blasio’s] plans,” notes that the mayor has been laying the foundation for a presidential run over the last several months.

In late-February, de Blasio paid a visit to the state of Iowa, which will hold the very first Democratic primary on February 3, 2020. Fewer than 100 people showed up to his events in Sioux City and Des Moines.

During his speech in Sioux City, de Blasio stated:

If you look at the everyday discourse, you might think this is a country mired in division and that conservative forces are dominant. I think it’s quite the opposite. … I think this is a country waiting to be unified.

In March, de Blasio visited South Carolina, another early primary state. – READ MORE

