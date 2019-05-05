Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s father said back in 2010 that she lied about her address to get elected in Detroit

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s father accused his daughter back in 2010 of lying about her address so she could get elected in Detroit’s 12th District, according to The Daily Wire.

The accusation is found in an article in The Detroit News from March 11, 2010 titled “Rep. Tlaib’s father: She didn’t live in city.” In the article, Tlaib’s father, Harbi Elabed, told the paper that Tlaib used his address on election forms even though she lived in Dearborn.

“She lied. She lied big-time to get elected. I never teach her that way,” Elabed told the paper. “I teachher the right way. It’s my house. She didn’t live there. She lived in Dearborn in her house with her husband and boy.”

What does Tlaib say about this?

Tlaib has expressed disappointment about her father’s accusation.

“People have questioned that a lot,” Tlaib said at the time, “but never my father and I’m sad about that. The point is I complied with the law. I moved into the district before I filed. Period.” – READ MORE