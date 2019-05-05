Bill and Hillary Clinton Speaking Tour Tickets Drop to as Little as $20 Per Person

The cost of seeing and hearing former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton — the 2016 Democratic nominee for president — talk about their political experiences live on stage has dropped to as little as $20 on the secondary market “as their 13-city adventure continued to struggle to find an audience,” The New York Post reported on Sunday morning.

On Friday, the best seats at Seattle’s WaMu Theater reportedly went for $829.

That’s quite a drop from the $1,785 that the former first couple fetched when the tour was announced back in early November of last year. Event organizers were then forced to cut prices — and even offer discounts through Groupon to boost sales.

The official prices for Friday’s appearance ranged from $66.50 to $519, The Seattle Times reported.

The former first couple kicked off the speaking program in Las Vegas in mid-November of 2018. – READ MORE