Eric Swalwell sues Trump and allies over Capitol riot, says he’s suffering from ‘severe emotional distress’

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is suing former President Donald Trump and his allies over the Capitol riot. Swalwell claims that the unrest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 caused him to suffer from “severe emotional distress.”

The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, alleges that Trump and his allies are “responsible for the injury and destruction” from the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The suit targets Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Guiliani, Donald Trump Jr., and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama for their alleged roles in January’s violence at the Capitol.

“Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., his advisor Rudy Giuliani, and Congressman Mo Brooks, together with many others, defiled that sacrament through a campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric, which led to the sacking of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” the lawsuit reads.

The 65-page complaint claims that the defendants engaged in “conspiracy to violate civil rights,” “neglect to prevent interference with civil rights,” “incitement to riot,” “inciting assault,” “disorderly conduct,” and “terrorism.”- READ MORE

