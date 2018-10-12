New York Judge Drops Sexual Assault Charge Against Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has one less count of sexual assault being brought against him before his trial begins.

According to The Daily Beast, on Thursday morning, a judge “dismissed one of six criminal counts brought against the disgraced movie mogul by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.”

Actress Lucia Evans alleges that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in 2004. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, argued that the charges be dismissed due to Evans previously describing the sex act to a witness as consensual. The witness reportedly told this to an NYPD detective last year.

“This is not about suggesting that a woman who comes forward should not be believed,” Brafman said in a press conference. “This is about a witness who came forward and committed perjury before a grand jury.” – READ MORE

Director Luciano Silighini Garagnani made quite a statement at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which began on August 29 and runs through September 8 this year.

While walking the red carpet for the premiere of the upcoming movie “Suspiria,” the filmmaker revealed a homemade T-shirt.

The shirt showed an image of disgraced producer and alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein along with the caption, “Harvey Weinstein is innocent.”

Thanks for letting us know you've probably also sexually abused women. Luciano Silighini Garagnani, everyone. Don't trust or support this piece of trash! pic.twitter.com/OfOarYg6HC — 🤠💀 (@gaydisasters) September 2, 2018

Weinstein is embroiled in a a court case and has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women- READ MORE