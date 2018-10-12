WATCH: Leaked Video Shows Arizona Dem Senate Candidate Mocking Arizonans as ‘Crazy’ While in Texas

A video that was taken in 2011 shows current Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema mocking Arizonans as “crazy” while giving a speech in Texas.

BREAKING: LEAKED VIDEO: in a 2011 speech in TX, Democratic Senate candidate @kyrstensinema mocks Arizonans as “Crazy” and calls Arizona the “crazy” state. pic.twitter.com/fArBGddn16 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 11, 2018

She further called Arizona, as a whole, a “crazy” state and blamed it on Republicans.

“Because over the past several years, people would watch what was happening in Arizona and be like, ‘Damn, those people are crazy. Is it something about the water?’ No, the water’s fine,” Sinema told the audience. “We swell from Colorado. There’s nothing wrong with the water. They’re just called Republicans.”

According to Sinema, she was trying to warn the Texans how to prevent their state from turning into Arizona.– READ MORE

A new poll shows Arizona GOP senatorial candidate Martha McSally widening her lead against her Democratic opponent, Kyrsten Sinema, in the race to replace Senator Jeff Flake. The ABC15/OH Predictive Insights poll found McSally leading Sinema 47%-41%. In September, the same poll found in McSally leading 49%-46%.

As ABC15 reported, chief pollster Mike Noble said McSally was benefiting from the uniting of Republicans following the hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s growing support, and the entrance in the race of Green Party candidate Angela Green, who siphoned off some of Sinema’s support.

Nobel stated, “What we saw all year was Republicans were less united compared to Democrats, who were more united or fully united. So whether they disliked Trump or had issues with the establishment, now what we’ve seen is [the] Kavanaugh confirmation process has really brought all those Republicans home and has solidified the Republican base, hence why you’re seeing all the favorable numbers toward McSally.”- READ MORE