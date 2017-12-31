New York Gov. Cuomo Pardons 18 Immigrants Facing Deportation (VIDEO)

New York is following in California’s footsteps by granting pardons to 18 immigrants who were facing deportation by the federal government.

In a move seen as a rebuke to President Trump’s strict immigration enforcement policies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) granted pardons Wednesday to individuals who were convicted of crimes, but have since been law-abiding members of society for 10 years or more. – READ MORE

