True Pundit

Politics TV

New York Gov. Cuomo Pardons 18 Immigrants Facing Deportation (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

New York is following in California’s footsteps by granting pardons to 18 immigrants who were facing deportation by the federal government.

In a move seen as a rebuke to President Trump’s strict immigration enforcement policies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) granted pardons Wednesday to individuals who were convicted of crimes, but have since been law-abiding members of society for 10 years or more. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

New York Gov. Cuomo Pardons 18 Immigrants Facing Deportation
New York Gov. Cuomo Pardons 18 Immigrants Facing Deportation

New York is following in California's footsteps by granting pardons to 18 immigrants who were facing deportation by the federal government.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: