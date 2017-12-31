Politics TV
Bongino on Mueller Probe: ‘Justice Right Now Is Blind to Democrats’ (VIDEO)
Should Special Counsel Robert Mueller be fired?
On “Fox & Friends,” former Secret Service officer Dan Bongino was asked that question. He responded that he still wants to see the results of the Justice Department inspector general’s inquiry into how the Hillary Clinton email investigation was handled. – READ MORE
At least two House Republicans, Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs, are calling for Robert Mueller to be fired, arguing the investigation has been compromised by a bias against President Trump.
Fox News Insider