True Pundit

Politics TV

Bongino on Mueller Probe: ‘Justice Right Now Is Blind to Democrats’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Should Special Counsel Robert Mueller be fired?

On “Fox & Friends,” former Secret Service officer Dan Bongino was asked that question. He responded that he still wants to see the results of the Justice Department inspector general’s inquiry into how the Hillary Clinton email investigation was handled. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Bongino on Mueller Probe: 'Justice Right Now Is Blind to Democrats'
Bongino on Mueller Probe: 'Justice Right Now Is Blind to Democrats'

At least two House Republicans, Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs, are calling for Robert Mueller to be fired, arguing the investigation has been compromised by a bias against President Trump.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: