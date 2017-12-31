True Pundit

Politics TV

Charlie Hurt: ‘Obnoxious’ Obama Comments About Trump’s Twitter ‘Akin to Attacking FDR for Using Radio’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Columnist Charlie Hurt said former President Barack Obama acted “obnoxiously” when he criticized President Trump’s Twitter usage.

In an interview with the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, Obama said it’s more difficult to be “as cruel in-person” as one can be on the internet. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Charlie Hurt: 'Obnoxious' Obama Comments About Trump's Twitter 'Akin to Attacking FDR for Using Radio'
Charlie Hurt: 'Obnoxious' Obama Comments About Trump's Twitter 'Akin to Attacking FDR for Using Radio'

Columnist Charlie Hurt said President Obama acted "obnoxiously" when he criticized President Trump's Twitter usage.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: