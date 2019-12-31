Progressive professor: To address climate change, we must ‘seriously question’ private property ownership

To combat California wildfires allegedly caused by climate change, a writer at the progressive magazine, The Nation, is calling upon Americans to rethink the “seriously question the ideal of private homeownership.”

“Yes, climate change intensifies the fires — but the ways in which we plan and develop our cities makes them even more destructive,” writes Kian Goh, an assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA.

Aspirations of homeownership are “reinforcing” California wildfire conditions

The writer says that Americans’ “aspirations of home ownership” and “belief in the importance of private property” could be “reinforcing” the conditions that result in wildfires.

“Our ideas about what success, comfort, home, and family should look like are so ingrained, it’s hard for us to see how they could be reinforcing the very conditions that put us at such grave risk,” he wrote. – READ MORE