New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announces $10,000 fines for travelers flouting COVID quarantine mandates

People traveling from one of the several dozen states deemed high risk for COVID-19 could face a $10,000 fine at checkpoints that have been set up at entry points into the city, according to New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

The announcement comes on Wednesday for travelers from the 35 high-risk infection areas. Those wishing to enter the city must quarantine for a fortnight and those flying into New York airports are required to fill out a special travel form or face a smaller, but still significant, fine of $2,000.

“New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline,” said De Blasio. “We’re not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

The Department of Finance Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, will operate traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City, according to New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito. He added that starting on Thursday, De Blasio’s Public Engagement Unit, will begin outreach at Penn Station to educate travelers about New York State home-quarantine orders. – READ MORE

