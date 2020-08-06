President Trump torches athletes who kneel during national anthem: Blasts Black Lives Matter as a ‘Marxist group’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump spoke out on Wednesday to blast both Black Lives Matter and athletes who take a knee during the national anthem.

“Black Lives Matter, when did it start? Marching down the street screaming ‘pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.’ They were talking about policemen and women,” President Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

President Trump calls NBA players “disgraceful” for kneeling during anthem, implies that he’s done more for the black community than Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/C5YJW3pAps — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 5, 2020

“All of a sudden, this is taking on this air of great respectability,” he added. “Well, how does it start there? It’s a Marxist group. It’s a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country and now I see these leagues all kneeling down.”

Not stopping there, Trump went on to blast the many professional athletes who have been taking a knee during the national anthem upon the resumption of their sporting seasons. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --