Alleged Intel Leaker James Wolfe Launches $500,000 GoFundMe for Legal Defense

James Wolfe, The Former Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director Indicted For Making False Statements To The Fbi About Leaking Information To Reporters, Entered A Not Guilty Plea Wednesday.

Wolfe’s lawyers, Preston Burton and Benjamin Klubes of Buckley Sandler LLP, released the following statement after the former Capitol Hill staffer appeared in a D.C. court.

“He was entrusted with the government’s most important classified secrets while working as the Director of Security for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence for almost 30 years. Mr. Wolfe never breached that trust,” the statement said. “Buckley Sandler will vigorously defend Mr. Wolfe against this unfair and unjustified prosecution.”

Wolfe’s lawyers also said they will file an Order from the Court requesting all federal government employees—including President Donald Trump—refrain from making “improper and prejudicial” remarks about their client’s case.

The 57-year-old has also launched a legal defense fund on GoFundMe with a $500,000 fundraising goal. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1