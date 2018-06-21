WATCH: When Asked to Apologize to Hillary, Injured Comey Goes After Her Instead

James Comey might owe the United States of America an apology, but he’s not giving one to Hillary Clinton.

During a book promotion trip in Germany on Tuesday, the former FBI director who was fired by President Donald Trump last May, was offered a chance to apologize to Clinton for investigating her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

The normally soft-spoken Comey practically shouted – for him, anyway — “No!”

The question arose, of course, because the Justice Department Inspector General’s report released last week showed that Comey was also guilty of using a personal email system for material connected to work. That drew a Twitter posting from Clinton that must have stung Comey badly. – READ MORE

