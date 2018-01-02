Executive From Comey’s Former Hedge Fund And Family Killed In Costa Rica Plane Crash

Prominent Bridgewater Associates executive Bruce Steinberg and his family were among 10 Americans killed when a charter plane crashed into a mountain in Costa Rica on Sunday.

The news was first reported by the New York Post yesterday. Bruce and Irene Steinberg and their sons, Matthew, 13, William, 18, and Zachary, 19 were all aboard the single-engine Cessna when it smashed into a mountainous region in the Guancaste province while en route to the capital city of San José, officials said.

“The Bridgewater family lost Bruce Steinberg (a senior investor at Bridgewater and a wonderful man) and his family,” Ray Dalio, the founder of the Westport, Connecticut-based hedge fund, said in a Facebook statement on Monday. “Right now, we are each processing this devastating tragedy in our own ways. At this time I will be devoting my attentions to doing this and helping others.”

“Their children would have changed the world,” family friend Robin Shainberg told The Post. “They were just the most lovely family – the most giving, caring, wonderful friends to have.”

Ex-FBI Director James Comey was a top executive at Bridgewater.

