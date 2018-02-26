New TV Sitcom ‘Living Biblically’ Actually Shows Religion In Positive Light

“After losing his best friend and learning that his wife is pregnant, film critic Chip Curry embarks on a spiritual journey to start living a better, more moral life. While searching for answers, he turns to the Bible and comes to the decision to try living in accordance with its pages. When he quickly discovers that it may be harder to achieve in today’s world than he initially believed, he and his wife assemble a ‘God Squad’ to help him out along the way.”

That’s the premise of a new CBS show called “Living Biblically,” which premieres Monday night.

The show follows Chip (Jay R. Ferguson), and his wife, Leslie (Lindsey Kraft), who it just so happens is an atheist. She’s not so happy with the new plan. Chip meets often with the “God Squad,” comprised of Father Gene (Ian Gomez) and Rabbi Gil (David Krumholtz) to discuss his moral quandaries — which run from minuscule to gargantuan.

For instance, Chip struggles with some basics: no lying, no taking God’s name in vain, even deciding if his heavy cell phone use qualifies the device as a “false idol.”– READ MORE

