Mainstream media dutifully complies with Obama request to attend speech — but not report on it

Former President Barack Obama invited people — including reporters — to attend a speech he made during the annual Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. The topic at hand was reportedly Obama’s reflection on his presidency and his future plans.

But everyone, including media, was forbidden from reporting on anything he said. Punishment was promised for anyone who failed to follow the guidelines. Namely, they’d be barred from attending future sports conferences. The Boston Globe explained:

“During Obama’s panel, photography; video recording; streaming; and social media posting, including on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms will not be permitted — “without exception,” the warning spelled out.

Following the panel, the sharing or reporting of its contents on public platforms, including social media, will not be permitted,” the notice read. “Those who fail to adhere to this policy will be subject to removal from the conference and denied tickets to future SSAC conferences.”

After the Globe inquired about the rules, a second e-mail said ‘sharing or reporting of its contents’ is strictly forbidden. – READ MORE

