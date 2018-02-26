Expect more ‘surprises’ from Mueller probe, former crusading prosecutor says

Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney and a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election will continue to “surprise” even those experts who are paying close attention because there are so many unknowns.

Mr. Bharara, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and had a reputation as a “crusader” against corruption, was fired last year by Mr. Trump in a clearing of Obama-era federal prosecutors. Mr. Bharara is also a close friend of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Mr. Trump fired last May.

On Sunday, Mr. Bharara, told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that he expects more guilty pleas and indictments from the Mueller probe.

“At any given moment,” he said, “more can happen and we don’t quite know where it’s going to lead.” – READ MORE

