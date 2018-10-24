‘NEW TABOO?’ Surgeon Says Sex Change Regret Is ‘On The Rise’ – But No One’s Talking About It

One of the world’s top genital reconstructive surgeons says “sex change regret” is on the rise, and that more patients are coming to him to have their “gender confirmation” surgeries reversed — but that people, too afraid to be politically incorrect, just aren’t talking about it.

Professor Miroslav Djordjevic told Canada’s National Post that, for the first time in his long career as a world-renowned surgeon, people who have had sex change operations are coming to him to have them reversed, a procedure that is not just expensive but very painful.

“Those wishing the reversal,” Djordjevic told the National Post, “have spoken to him about crippling levels of depression following their transition and in some cases even contemplated suicide.”

“It can be a real disaster to hear these stories,” Djordjevic says, adding that many of these stories aren’t being heard, because the subject is considered “potentially politically incorrect,” given the current climate surrounding issues of sex and gender.

Researchers connected with Djordjevic say they've investigated his claims about "de-transitioning" and believe the subject merits further consideration, particularly given that "gender confirmation surgery" is now a common treatment of gender dysphoric disorders, and even pre-pubescent children, who are unsure of their sexual orientation and gender identity, are being given hormone therapy.