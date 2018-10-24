WATCH: Things Get Heated When Journalist Asks If Alyssa Milano Will Disavow Linda Sarsour

Things got heated at Politicon on Sunday when actress and #MeToo darling Alyssa Milano was confronted by freelance journalist Laura Loomer about her support for controversial Women’s March leader and Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour.

“My question is for you, Alyssa Milano. You are friends with Linda Sarsour, and both of you ladies have positioned yourselves as speakers and representatives of the #MeToo movement,” started Loomer.

The journalist was quickly swarmed by women manning the Politicon event, two of whom physically grabbed the mic from Loomer.