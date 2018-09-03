New research debunks ‘cherry-picked’ pro-gun control study the mainstream media routinely cite

One of the most prominent talking points gun control activists employ is their claim that mass public shootings don’t happen in other countries with the frequency that they do in the United States. The claim was often repeated during the Obama administration, and continues to be parroted by the mainstream media.

But new research debunks the study gun control advocates often cite. The study, published by criminologist Adam Lankford, claims the U.S. accounted for 31 percent of all public mass shootings between 1966 and 2012 in the world despite having less than 5 percent of the world’s population.

John. R. Lott Jr., president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, released a comprehensive study last week debunking the myth that mass shootings are a uniquely American problem.

He discovered that, over a 15-year period from 1998-2012, the U.S. accounted for less than 3 percent of the world’s public mass shootings and less than 2 percent of public mass shooters.

"By our count, the US makes up less than 1.43% of the mass public shooters, 2.11% of their murders, and 2.88% of their attacks. All these are much less than the US's 4.6% share of the world population. Attacks in the US are not only less frequent than other countries, they are also much less deadly on average," the study found.

California lawmakers approved a bill this week that would expand the list of people who could ask a court for a gun violence restraining order, reports said.

AB2888 passed the state Senate 25-12. It would allow co-workers and school personnel to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from someone they believe poses a danger, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The legislation would build on the state’s existing “red flag” law, passed in 2014 following a deadly shooting in Isla Vista that resulted in seven deaths, including the shooter, the Huffington Post reported. The law went into effect in 2016.

But critics say that expanding the gun-takeaway law could lead to abuses, the Chronicle reported.