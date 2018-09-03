Instagram model found dead on Mexican billionaire’s yacht in Greece; mysterious death investigated

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of an Australian Instagram model after the 20-year-old’s body was discovered Friday aboard a super yacht owned by a Mexican billionaire on a Greek Island.

Sinead McNamara, 20, was found unconscious around 2 a.m. Friday on the back of the Mayan Queen IV in the Greek port of Argostoli in Kefalonia, news.com.au reported. The doctor on the yacht and port authority officials attempted to revive her as a helicopter arrived at the scene to transport her to a hospital.

She died while heading to the hospital, local reports stated. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

"The Coast Guard of Kefalonia has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the 20-year-old Australian national as well as an autopsy-necropsy," local media In Kefalonia reported.