New Remarks From Top Ukrainian Official Damages Democrats’ Impeachment Narrative

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that the United States Ambassador Gordon Sondland did not link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and certainly did not tell me, about a connection between the assistance and the investigations,” Prystaiko said, according to Reuters. “You should ask him.”

“I have never seen a direct relationship between investigations and security assistance,” Prystaiko continued. “Yes, the investigations were mentioned, you know, in the conversation of the presidents. But there was no clear connection between these events.”

Prystaiko’s comments came after House Democrats launched their public impeachment inquiry hearings on Wednesday on the House Intelligence Committee.

During the hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) specifically picked apart Ambassador William Taylor, who Jordan called Democrats’ “star witness,” on the issue of whether there was ever any linkage between the military assistance and a request to open up an investigation into the Bidens. – READ MORE