Impeachment Backfire – Trump’s Numbers Rise as Biden’s Crater

An objective look at the latest polling proves the Impeachment Hoax is backfiring against Quid Pro Joe Biden.

Obviously, it was not supposed to be this way. Democrats and their establishment media allies were certain they had crafted a silver bullet that would accomplish two things at once: 1) doom President Trump’s re-election chances, and 2) shield Old Joe from the fact he and his son are guilty of looting China and Ukraine.

What a fail.

As of this writing, Trump sits at a relatively healthy job approval rating of 44.1 percent per the RealClearPolitics poll of polls. That’s only a single point lower than when the media and Democrats launched their Impeachment Hoax.

What’s more, in less than three weeks, Trump’s job approval has climbed almost four points.

(…)

The Impeachment Hoax has backfired spectacularly on Slow Joe.

Joe’s national lead in the Democrat field is sinking. He was up double digits pre-Impeachment Hoax. Now he’s down to a five point lead in the RCP poll of polls and Elizabeth Warren beats him by three in the most recent polling.

In Iowa, Biden has slipped to third place behind Warren and Pete Buttigieg. Pre-Impeachment Hoax, Slow Joe earned 29 percent support, and a ten point lead over second place. Now he’s dropped to just 17 points and is less than a point ahead of fourth place Bernie Sanders. – READ MORE