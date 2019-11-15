Government Shutdown Looms Over Ongoing Impeachment Proceedings

The clock is ticking and will hit its buzzer in a week if Congress doesn’t come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

With a November 21 deadline rapidly approaching, members of Congress say they plan to vote next week on a stopgap spending bill that would keep the government running through December 20.

The government is scheduled to run out of money late next week. The government is funded through 11:59:59 pm on November 21. There is talk of an interim spending bill to run for a few weeks. But flashpoint issues like the wall have not been resolved. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 11, 2019

They say that under normal circumstances, getting such a measure approved by the House of Representatives would be a simple process. But because of the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, things are anything but normal in Washington right now.

“In a rational world, this would be relatively easy to get accomplished,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) told Politico, adding, “But with this president, there’s no way to predict what he’s going to do.” – READ MORE