New Polls Signal BIG Trouble for Senate Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections

If the midterm elections were held today, at least five Democratic senators would lose their jobs, according to a new survey.

New polls from SurveyMonkey published Thursday by Axios reveal Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) would all lose to GOP challengers if the November elections were held this week.

Axios polls: Vulnerable Senate Democrats are…vulnerable. Generic R’s may outperform actual R’s (except maybe in ND). But hi Claire. #2018 #NDSen #MOSen pic.twitter.com/3KEA54rnQR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 8, 2018

