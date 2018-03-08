Politics Security
New Polls Signal BIG Trouble for Senate Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections
If the midterm elections were held today, at least five Democratic senators would lose their jobs, according to a new survey.
New polls from SurveyMonkey published Thursday by Axios reveal Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) would all lose to GOP challengers if the November elections were held this week.
Axios polls: Vulnerable Senate Democrats are…vulnerable. Generic R’s may outperform actual R’s (except maybe in ND). But hi Claire. #2018 #NDSen #MOSen pic.twitter.com/3KEA54rnQR
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 8, 2018
