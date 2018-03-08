True Pundit

Politics Security

New Polls Signal BIG Trouble for Senate Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections

Posted on by
Share:

If the midterm elections were held today, at least five Democratic senators would lose their jobs, according to a new survey.

New polls from SurveyMonkey published Thursday by Axios reveal Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) would all lose to GOP challengers if the November elections were held this week.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

New Polls Signal Trouble for Senate Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections
New Polls Signal Trouble for Senate Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections

They’re facing an uphill battle.
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: