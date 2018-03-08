A Viral Tweet Shows One Star Had Zero Interest In Being At The Oscars

“The Shape of Water” star Michael Shannon apparently had no interest in being anywhere near the Oscars.

A tweet of Shannon has gone absolutely viral in the past couple days, and it’s an incredible photo. It blew up so much that it was one of Twitter’s biggest moments Tuesday night.

Michael Shannon watching the film he starred in, "Shape of Water", win best picture while sitting in the Old Town Ale House. No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course the juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing. Where else would you want to spend Oscar night? pic.twitter.com/WAC6uc6guZ — Bruce Elliott (@GeriatricGenius) March 6, 2018

The “WACO” star wasn’t wearing a tuxedo when he watched the awards, which saw “The Shape of Water” win best picture. No, he was rocking some facial hair and a black jacket while drinking a beer at Old Town Ale House in Chicago.- READ MORE

