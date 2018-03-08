Deer hunters donated over 289,000 lbs of venison to feed the hungry

Evil hunters, the main stream media robots likes to call them.

But they are feeding folks who are homeless and others that are simply hungy.

Including children.

So much for the evil narrative from the soy drinkers who write for Big media.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is thanking deer hunters for sharing the harvest.

“This season’s total of 289,292 pounds of venison included nearly 5,600 whole deer. Hunters donated 198,277 pounds of venison the year before. Since the program was started in 1992, Share the Harvest has provided nearly 4 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians,” writes the MDC in a release.



