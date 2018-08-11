WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Lays Into Democrats, ‘Sanctuary Cities Are Racist’

In Cudahy, California, an unidentified black woman took the podium at a local government meeting to assert that sanctuary cities are destroying the African-American community.

“All the jobs are going to illegals … and they are not paying taxes …The Black Community has been destroyed by racist illegal immigrants.”

She stated that the advantages given illegal immigrants are not afforded the black community.

“When my people do a crime we get three strikes. When (illegal immigrants) do a crime they get amnesty, they get benefits and they’re not paying taxes.”

She asserted that sanctuary cities’ days are numbered, “You’re not going to be allowed to get away with it … Your time is going to be up.”

She expressed her support for President Donald Trump on his illegal immigration policies, “Thank God for Trump.” – READ MORE

Thirty Illinois counties have announced that they are officially declaring themselves “safe spaces” and “sanctuary counties,” but not for leftists or illegal immigrants, but for gun owners.

According to Guns.com, last week Mercer County, Illinois became the 30th county to label itself a “gun sanctuary,” part of a statewide effort to send a message to legislators — including Chicago’s Mayor, Rahm Emanuel — that Illinois citizens still care about their Second Amendment rights, even if the Illinois state government is trying to pass strict gun control.

“We’re telling the state they cannot pass laws that impinge on our Second Amendment rights,” a Mercer County board member told Guns.com.

The “sanctuary” declarations are considered largely symbolic, but the idea is popular, especially among Illinoisans who live outside of the Chicago metropolitan area. By November, more than 25% of Chicago’s 102 counties will be “gun sanctuaries” and more are considering draft legislation.

Illinois has long been a flash point for gun rights. The iconic Heller Supreme Court decision originated with a Chicagoan who challenged the city’s position that gun ownership was not an individual right to be curtailed at will by local governments. – READ MORE

