WATCH: Defiant Virginia sheriff explains Democrat gun control push will not work

As thousands of Second Amendment supporters descended on Virginia’s capital Monday, one commonwealth sheriff explained why Democrats’ gun control push ultimately will not work.

“If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional,” Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan told Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.

Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan: “If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional.” pic.twitter.com/Id6hsyWt8j — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

“We support and uphold the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of Virginia and that is what we will do,” he explained.

Vaughan reiterated his support for the Constitution — even if it means not enforcing Democratic-passed gun control laws — in a separate interview with Reuters. – READ MORE