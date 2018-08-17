Politics
New Poll Reveals Shocking Results On What Black Voters Think Of Trump
A new poll released on Wednesday from Rasmussen Reports revealed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the black community is exploding, almost doubling from a year ago.
The poll showed that nationally the president’s job approval rating is split with 49% approving and 49% disapproving.
Today’s @realDonaldTrump approval ratings among black voters: 36%
This day last year: 19% https://t.co/mazBCWoIMy @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uIqYxoBn6w
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 15, 2018
When it came to how black voters felt about Trump, Rasmussen found a surprising 36% approved of Trump’s job performance — even as mainstream news outlets have ratcheted up racially-charged coverage of the president. READ MORE
