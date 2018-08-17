New Poll Reveals Shocking Results On What Black Voters Think Of Trump

A new poll released on Wednesday from Rasmussen Reports revealed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the black community is exploding, almost doubling from a year ago.

The poll showed that nationally the president’s job approval rating is split with 49% approving and 49% disapproving.

When it came to how black voters felt about Trump, Rasmussen found a surprising 36% approved of Trump's job performance — even as mainstream news outlets have ratcheted up racially-charged coverage of the president.