    New Poll Reveals Shocking Results On What Black Voters Think Of Trump

    A new poll released on Wednesday from Rasmussen Reports revealed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the black community is exploding, almost doubling from a year ago.

    The poll showed that nationally the president’s job approval rating is split with 49% approving and 49% disapproving.

    When it came to how black voters felt about Trump, Rasmussen found a surprising 36% approved of Trump’s job performance — even as mainstream news outlets have ratcheted up racially-charged coverage of the president. READ MORE

     

