Suspect from ‘extremist Muslim’ compound lived in US illegally for over 20 years: officials

One of five suspects arrested at an “extremist Muslim” compound in northern New Mexico is originally from Haiti — and has lived in the U.S. illegally for more than 20 years, federal officials said Wednesday.

Jany Leveille, 35, was detained by immigration officials Tuesday and soon must appear before a judge to resolve her immigration status, which could lead to her deportation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said in a statement.

“Leveille has been unlawfully present in the U.S. for more than 20 years after overstaying the validity of her non-immigrant visitor visa,” ICE said.