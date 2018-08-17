    True Pundit

    Suspect from ‘extremist Muslim’ compound lived in US illegally for over 20 years: officials

    One of five suspects arrested at an “extremist Muslim” compound in northern New Mexico is originally from Haiti — and has lived in the U.S. illegally for more than 20 years, federal officials said Wednesday.

    Jany Leveille, 35, was detained by immigration officials Tuesday and soon must appear before a judge to resolve her immigration status, which could lead to her deportation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said in a statement.

    “Leveille has been unlawfully present in the U.S. for more than 20 years after overstaying the validity of her non-immigrant visitor visa,” ICE said.

    Judge sets $20,000 bail for five people arrested for allegedly training children to commit school shootings; reaction from Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka and Dan Bongino, former Secret Service agent and NRATV contributor.

     

