New poll finds 60% of Americans don’t trust the media to report the news ‘fully, accurately, and fairly’

The distrust the American people have for the national media to provide fair and accurate reporting is continuing unabated, Gallup revealed this week.

And it is not just Republicans — who have long had problems with the the nation’s TV and newspaper outlets — keeping the media’s numbers low. Independents have trust issues with the media — as do a fair share of the country’s Democrats.

A new Gallup poll published Wednesday reveals that a majority of Americans do not trust the mass media to tell the full story.

According to Gallup, only 40% of U.S. adults admit to having “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust and confidence in the media to report the news “fully, accurately, and fairly.” And 60% of adults say they have “not very much” trust or “none at all.”

Of the four options on level of trust — “a great deal,” “a fair amount,” “not very much,” and “none at all” — a plurality of respondents (33%) chose “none at all.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --