3 former astronauts endorse Sen. McSally over Democrat challenger and astronaut Mark Kelly

Three former astronauts have endorsed Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., ahead of the special election against Democratic nominee and astronaut Mark Kelly on Nov. 3.

“As former fighter pilots and test pilots, we know what it takes to get in the cockpit of a fighter jet for a test flight or combat: incredible determination, strength and grit,” former astronauts Tom Stafford, Charlie Duke and Jack Lousma wrote in an op-ed published Thursday in The Arizona Republic. “That’s why we support Sen. Martha McSally. As the first woman in U.S. history to fly a fighter jet in combat and command a fighter squadron, she broke barriers in the Air Force and the military.”

The three men noted that despite the Air Force previously not allowing women to fly in combat, McSally “stood up, fought for change and made strides for generations of women to follow her” rather than following the status quo. The senator was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat.

The trio also touted her record in Congress, including being ranked one of the most bipartisan senators last year and tied for the most bills passed into law.

“Just this year, she introduced legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, started the National Veterans Treatment Courts to help improve the lives of veterans, and she helped write the legislation that gave families and small businesses help to get through the novel coronavirus,” the three men wrote. “Whether it’s helping secure funds for Fort Huachuca, leading on the Drought Contingency Plan, or getting Congress to pass land exchanges that give local control back to Arizona, Martha springs into action when her constituents reach out to her with a problem.” – READ MORE

