LAPD Hands Three Sexual Assault Cases Against Harvey Weinstein Over To District Attorney

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is one step closer to standing before a judge and jury over allegations of sexual abuse.

According to Deadline, the LAPD has kicked three cases of sexual abuse against Weinstein over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office where they will determine whether to prosecute.

“Three cases of sexual abuse were submitted to us by the Los Angeles police and they are under review,” confirmed spokesman Greg Risling in Jackie Lacey’s office.

As to when the District Attorney’s office will make a decision on whether to prosecute Weinstein, no dates have been put forward. Statute of limitations pertaining to sex crimes have a 10-year status period. Speaking with Deadline, a law enforcement officer said the department is “very confident these are solid and actionable cases.” – READ MORE

Harvey Weinstein‘s fall from Hollywood’s highest pedestal isn’t quite over.

In a fiery opinion piece published in the New York Times on Saturday, actress Uma Thurman gave detailed accounts of her encounters with the disgraced movie mogul, who is now in rehab.

Their relationship started off professional, with Weinstein establishing a rapport, according to Thurman, now 47. “He used to spend hours talking to me about material and complimenting my mind and validating me.” That changed, however, on the set of “Pulp Fiction,” when they had a meeting about a script in a Paris hotel, where he was wearing a bathrobe.

Thurman admits she wasn’t alarmed at first by what has now become a common allegation among many of Weinstein’s accusers, but she began to question his intentions when he led her down a hallway to a steam room.

“I was standing there in my full black leather outfit — boots, pants, jacket. And it was so hot and I said, ‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?’ And he was getting very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out,” she recalled.

The bizarre incident led to another encounter in London that she described as “such a bat to the head.”

“He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things,” she said of the incident in a London hotel. “But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.” – READ MORE

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has struck back against one of his most vocal accusers: actress Rose McGowan.

Since The New York Times published numerous allegations of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, Rose McGowan has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, maintaining that Weinstein sexually assaulted her and raped her. She has also publicly called movie star Ben Affleck a liar, alleging that he knew of Weinstein’s behavior toward her.

As McGowan has started her press tour to promote her new E! show and the publication of her book “Brave,” Weinstein has produced evidence that allegedly disputes the actress’ account of what happened at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

Ben Brafman, Weinstein’s lawyer, says the encounter between the two parties in a hot tub was consensual and has offered up two emails from McGowan’s former manager Jill Messick and Ben Affleck. The emails were sent on July 26 of this past year, several months before The New York Times broke the story about Weinstein. As to why they were sent or why Weinstein asked for them, remains a mystery. – READ MORE