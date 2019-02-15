New Mexico county becomes ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ in protest of gun control legislation

A small county in eastern New Mexico declared itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” on Wednesday in protest of pending gun control legislation in the state.

The Quay County Commission voted unanimously to pass the resolution, Albuquerque’s KRQE-TV reported.

The state’s House Republicans commended the move in a statement, saying they are proud of Quay County, with its population of about 10,000 citizens, for standing up for the rights of New Mexicans. Republican lawmakers represent the minority in both the state’s House and Senate.

The pending gun control legislation includes House Bill 8, which would expand background checks to gun sales between private citizens, the station reported. Licensed gun dealers are already required to conduct background checks by state law. – READ MORE