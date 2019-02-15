L.A. City Council: If You Have A Contract With Us, Tell Us Your Ties To The NRA

On Tuesday, the L.A. City Council passed an ordinance forcing companies with contracts with the city to reveal whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association.

There was no hint of dissent in the vote, which was unanimously passed, 14-0. The new policy jives with the City Council’s ordinance that was passed in 2017 requiring companies involved with the city to reveal if they were helping President Trump’s plans for a border wall with Mexico.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who brought the NRA bill before the council, blustered that the NRA has “been a road block to gun safety reform at every level of government now for several decades.” Margot Bennett, executive director of Women Against Gun Violence, echoed, “Let’s take a look at who we’re doing businesses with who is doing business with the NRA.”

In August 2017, the Los Angeles City Council, determined to flout President Trump’s effort to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, voted to draft a law forcing companies seeking or doing business with the city to reveal whether they have contracts to help design, build or provide supplies for “any proposed border wall between Mexico and the United States of America.” – READ MORE