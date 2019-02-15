Rod Rosenstein’s final insult to Congress: Farewell time for reporters but not testimony

On his way out the door from a stormy tenure at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Rod Rosenstein is talking. Just not talking to the congressional committees that he stalled when they demanded his testimony last year.

Instead, the departing deputy attorney general is giving a series of off-the-record interviews to reporters, multiple sources confirm to me.

For those not privy to the ways of the media, it means Rosenstein is telling his story to reporters in a way that can’t be attributed to him. It’s a classic tactic some politicians and bureaucrats use to shape a legacy — without leaving their public fingerprints on the story line.

It also means the House judiciary and oversight committees that aggressively sought Rosenstein’s testimony remain empty-handed months after Republicans on the committees demanded answers under oath to such questions as:

Did he really talk with FBI officials about a plan to wear a wire and record President Trump 25th Amendment?

25th Amendment? Did he really do adequate due diligence and read the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant he signed that gave the FBI a fourth period of time to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page?

Did he allow outdated information to be submitted, or exculpatory evidence to be omitted, from the warrant request he submitted to the nation’s secret intelligence court?

Rosenstein managed to escape testifying on these issues by using an “I’m too busy” argument and running out the clock on the Republicans who then controlled the House but gave up power on Jan. 3, after Democrats won the majority in the November election.- READ MORE