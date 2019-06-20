New Mexico city threatens property owner with arrest over private border wall

Officials in Sunland Park, NM are threatening a landowner with arrest for failing to appear at a court hearing on a large border wall constructed on his property with the city’s approval.
Court officials told KFOX 14 that George Cudahy, owner of the American Eagle Brick Factory, faces a criminal summons after failing to show up to court on an unspecified charge Wednesday night, presumably related to the construction of a half-mile steel wall along his property bordering Mexico.
“The court wouldn’t tell KFOX 14 the specific charge Cudahy is facing, but it comes with a $500 fine, which is the highest amount the municipal court is legally allowed to charge,” according to the news site. “The city of Sunland Park will be filing a criminal summons, meaning if Cudahy misses his next hearing, the city will arrest him.”
The roughly $8 million border wall project was funded by We Build The Wall, an organization that raised well over $20 million through a GoFundMe campaign to bring President Trump’s signature campaign promise to life. – READ MORE