New Mexico city threatens property owner with arrest over private border wall

Officials in Sunland Park, NM are threatening a landowner with arrest for failing to appear at a court hearing on a large border wall constructed on his property with the city’s approval.

Court officials told KFOX 14 that George Cudahy, owner of the American Eagle Brick Factory, faces a criminal summons after failing to show up to court on an unspecified charge Wednesday night, presumably related to the construction of a half-mile steel wall along his property bordering Mexico.

The city of sunland park New Mexico is now threatening an elderly veteran who had the wall built on his property. They can’t touch @WeBuildtheWall and they ignore the crisis in their town. Where are their priorities? https://t.co/V9vUVERngb — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 20, 2019

“The court wouldn’t tell KFOX 14 the specific charge Cudahy is facing, but it comes with a $500 fine, which is the highest amount the municipal court is legally allowed to charge,” according to the news site. “The city of Sunland Park will be filing a criminal summons, meaning if Cudahy misses his next hearing, the city will arrest him.”

The roughly $8 million border wall project was funded by We Build The Wall, an organization that raised well over $20 million through a GoFundMe campaign to bring President Trump’s signature campaign promise to life. – READ MORE