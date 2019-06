President Donald Trump delivered an ominous message to Iran via Twitter on Thursday morning — after news broke that their military shot down a $220 million U.S. drone as it flew over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump declared.

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

U.S. Central Command confirmed that an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. drone over international waters.

Iran insists the action it took only happened when the drone infiltrated its airspace.