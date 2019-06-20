Gun-wielding Alabama granny held wanted man at gunpoint, investigators say

A gun-wielding grandmother in Alabama confronted a wanted man in her driveway on Monday after he crashed a stolen car near her home, according to investigators.

Marcia Black, 75, said she pointed a rifle at the suspect while her 15-year-old granddaughter called 911.

“I was just calm as can be. I knew I was in control,” the grandmother-of-four told WAAY-TVon Tuesday.

Investigators said Cameron Powers came to Black’s home in Limestone County, west of Huntsville.

“I walked out and said, ‘Can I help you?’ He said, ‘Yes ma’am, I’d like to use your phone,” Black said.

She said she fired a shot in the air to stop Powers from getting closer to her house where two of her grandchildren reportedly were watching from inside.

"I wanted to keep him at a distance. I didn't intend to kill him. I just wanted him to think that I would shoot him," Black said.


